This Gundam Cosplay Is Pretty Much Identical to the Actual Mech

Mobile Suit: Gundam is currently readying its life sized statue to take its first steps in Japan, with the "Walking Gundam" set to be the first of its kind, but one fan wanted to create a walking mech suit of their own with a cosplay that brings one of the most famous mechs of the franchise to life. Creating cosplay for Gundam is obviously a bit more difficult than your regular anime characters, considering you have to make what is essentially a suit of armor, but this fan understood the machinations of the said suits and made something truly special.

The Gundam franchise recently celebrated its fortieth anniversary, with the first anime series arriving in the late 1970s with the story of the conflict between Earth Federation and the Principality of Zeon. With a sequel taking place in the upcoming feature length film of Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway's Flash, it's clear that the original story of the franchise is still one of the most memorable. One of the strengths of Gundam has been the ability to create entirely new worlds and characters, using these new worlds in order to create mech suits that make sense for the parameters of said universes.

Reddit User AnnoyingCoofer shared this impressive cosplayer who takes a number of steps in a full blown Gundam mech suit outfit, mimicking the upcoming statue of Japan that is sure to gain intense notoriety for the anime franchise for years to come:

Gundam was hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, like many other anime franchises across the world, with the anime film and the Gundam Satellite's part to play in the 2020 Summer Olympics being pushed back as a result. However, the franchise did receive a lot of new attention from its Gundam plastic models, as fans and model builders alike had picked up the models in order to pass the time during this age of quarantine. The Mobile Suit Gundam series is easily the biggest anime franchise when it comes to mechs and we can't wait to see what else the series has in store!

