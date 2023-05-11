Long-Awaited Gundam Series Arrives on Crunchyroll

First beginning in the 1970s, the Gundam franchise has been able to endure over the decades by consistently recreating itself via new anime television series and movies. With the different anime stories taking place in alternate times, and sometimes alternate realities, the uniting factor comes in the form of the mechs that are prevalent in them all. Now, one of the most beloved anime series of the franchise has made its way to Crunchyroll, giving fans the opportunity to watch a beloved sequel to the anime that started it all.

Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam first arrived in 1985 and acted as a sequel to the original series in that same universe. Following the Earth Foundation hunting down what was left of the principality of Zeon after the events of the first story arc, Zeta Gundam was able to expand on the often messy politics and brutal battles that are a byproduct of war. At present, the series has been re-imagined thanks to the manga, Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam Define, which is still releasing new chapters to this day, though an anime revival hasn't been confirmed.

(Photo: Sunrise)

Zeta Gundam: Get Into The Robot

All fifty episodes of the beloved Gundam anime can now be streamed on Crunchyroll by clicking here. While the original universe was revisited in this sequel series, the first Gundam universe was also revisited thanks to the movie, Hathaway's Flash. Regardless of whether the "Zeta" brand does return with a new anime, Gundam has a bright future all the same.

For those who might not have seen Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam, here's how Crunchyroll describes the series that many anime fans believe to be the cream of the crop of the mech franchise, "A mysterious mobile suit infiltrates the space colony known as Gryps, headquarters of the dreaded Titans. Its pilot is Char Aznable, the infamous Red Comet, who now fights for the rebel AEUG group under the alias Quattro Bajeena. After confirming that the Titans are developing a new Gundam mobile suit, Char rejoins his teammates at the civilian colony Green Noa 1, where more of the new Gundams are being tested, and signals the AEUG flagship to begin its attack."

What is your favorite Gundam series in the franchise's history? Have you been digging the Witch From Mercury? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Gundam.