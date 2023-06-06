Gundam Cosplay Casts a Spell With The Witch From Mercury

Gundam's longevity can be attributed not just to the numerous mech suits that have been introduced in the franchise's past, but the multitude of earth-shattering anime stories that have been delivered as a result of the Gundam units. The latest storyline of the series, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, not only delivered the series' first female protagonist in the driver's seat, but also has created an interesting new world for Suletta Mercury to explore. The Gundam Aerial has helped push Gundam plastic model sales and has resulted in numerous cosplays.

Suletta Mercury is part of a world where Gundams have been outlawed, as the universe's corporate overlords have deemed the mech suits too dangerous to operate in the universe at large. Attending a university where many disputes are settled by mech battles, Suletta has managed to sneak in her Gundam, dealing with the ramifications of harboring a mech that has been made illegal. Ironically enough, the latest anime arc has become a success in an attempt to garner a younger fanbase and it seems that Bandai Namco Filmworks has struck gold. Currently in its second season, Suletta's adventures have helped the franchise hit record heights when it comes to popularity and overall sales.

Gundam Aerial

The "Aerial" Gundam suit retains a lot of the feel and aesthetics of the original mech that started the franchise, albeit with a leaner and meaner look. The Gundam franchise overall has been able to maintain its popularity thanks to the stories and the varying mechs that have been introduced over the decades. Thanks to the Witch From Mercury's popularity, it will be interesting to see if the Aerial's popularity makes it a mainstay for years to come.

The Witch From Mercury isn't the only project that the series has on the horizon. While few details have been released, the Gundam franchise is still working on a second film for the Hathaway's Flash series, and Netflix is continuing to work on a live-action movie that will continue the streaming service's adaptation streak. Needless to say, the Gundam franchise is here to stay.

