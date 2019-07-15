Haikyu Live-Action Play Reveals New Character Poster

The Haikyu!! franchise is experiencing a bit of a fourth wind this year as not only has Sentai Filmworks confirmed that the English dub of Season 3 was in the works, fans have a brand new season of the anime to dig through soon. The franchise’s live-action stage play has been doing well in Japan ever since the show was first introduced back in 2015, and it will be coming back for its eighth run this year.

The “Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyu!!” will be coming back later this year in Japan for its “Hishou” show, and has introduced new cast members for the Karasuno High team. Along with this, there’s a brand new poster for the play and you can check it out below!

The official website for the play not only showed off a new poster, it confirmed the new cast members coming to this latest iteration of the play. The cast includes:

Kotaro Daigo as Shoyo Hinata

Ryunosuke Akana as Tobio Kageyama

Ryosuke Yamamoto as Kei Tsukishima

Yoshinari Oribe as Tadashi Yamaguchi

Ko Kanegae as Ryunosuke Tanaka

Yuma Kitazawa as Yu Nishinoya

Yushin Nakatani as Chikara Ennoshita

Sean Osada as Hisashi Kinoshita

Sho Higano as Daichi Sawamura

Ryu Ichinose as Koshi Sugawara

Yuya Fukuda as Asahi Azumane

“Hyper Projection Engeki Haikyu!!” will be running its “Hishou” play at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan beginning this November before moving onto the Osaka Mielparque Hall, Tagajyo Civic Hall in Mitagi, and Nihon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo this December.

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and its manga has sold 28 million copies to date. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and has three seasons of an anime adaptation from Production I.G. under its belt. If you’re interested in seeing what all the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, the previous series can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such:

“Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”

via Crunchyroll