Haikyu Announces Major Volleyball Crossover

Haikyu has had a big 2024, as the first of its two final movies has become one of the biggest anime films of all time in Japanese theaters. Still in the top ten in Japan at the box office, Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump is close to pulling in almost $60 million USD in this country alone. Now, to celebrate the anime franchise, the Japan Men's National Volleyball is teaming up with the sports anime on a brand new crossover that merges the worlds of anime and live-action sports.

Sports anime have become a major part of the medium for some time, with The First Slam Dunk and Blue Lock being two prime examples of franchises that have seen serious success. The former saw major success at the box office while the latter will be releasing its first movie, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, later this month on April 19th. Much like Haikyu's upcoming crossover, Blue Lock teamed up with Japan's soccer team at the Olympics in the form of the franchise's creator working on the uniforms for the country's players. As sports anime continue to hit fast and furious, we're sure to see more collaborations with the real world such as this in the future.

Haikyu x Japan Men's National Volleyball Team

Even though Haikyu's manga has already come to an end, Japan is still looking to capitalize on the story of Hinata and his devoted team. This upcoming crossover isn't the first time that the anime franchise has teamed up with the country's National Volleyball team, as a previous collaboration took place for the 2020 Summer Olympics. While the franchise only has one movie left before its anime comes to an end, it's sure to go out with a bang based on the arrival of Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump. You can check out new details about the crossover below,

— PASS IT FORWARD



“Haikyu!!” × Japan Men's National Volleyball Team Collaboration announced!



Collaboration illustrations by Haruichi Furudate will be revealed for the next 6 days, the first player is Kageyama Tobio!#ハイキュー #バレーボール pic.twitter.com/K1jScaI0R2 — HAIKYU!! (@Haikyu_EN) April 3, 2024

If you haven't caught up on Haikyu, you can watch the first four seasons on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the popular sports anime, "Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately, the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."