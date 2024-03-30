Haikyu Celebrates Box Office Victory With New Poster

Haikyu is preparing to end its anime adaptation, but the story of Hinata and his volleyball team are looking to bring things to an end in style. Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump is the first of two Haikyu films that will bring the anime adaptation's story to a close, and the sports anime movie has brought in serious profits thanks to Japanese theaters. To help celebrate the sports anime's windfall, Haikyu has released a new poster of Kozume and Kuroo.

Just how successful has Haikyu's latest movie been in Japan? It has pulled in a staggering $54 million USD in Japan alone. Recently, the recent anime theatrical release was able to dethrone Pokemon's first movie in terms of profits tallied, going to show just how popular the sports anime has become in Japan.

Haikyu: Poster At The Garbage Dump

(Photo: Production IG)

For those looking for more works from Production I.G. aside from Haikyu's latest movie, the production house is hard at work on Kaiju No. 8. Billed as one of the most anticipated anime adaptations of 2024, the anime studio will have their hands full in Kafka's journey which is far different from that of Hinata and his die-hard volleyball crew.

Unfortunately, Haikyu: Decisive Battle At The Garbage Dump has yet to confirm when, or if, it is coming to North America. Considering the box office of recent anime movies, it's a safe bet that we'll see the first of the final two franchise films making its way to the West in some form or fashion. If you want to catch up on the series, the first four seasons are available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the series,

"Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the 'King of the Court' Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama. After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

