Haikyuu Reveals New Pro Volleyball Collaboration

With the fourth season of the hard hitting, fast paced anime series that follows a high school volleyball team attempting to make their way to the top, Haikyu!! has been making the rounds as of late. On top of the upcoming return of the anime, the manga has been gaining steam thanks in part to a controversial move that sees the characters undergoing a time leap that takes them into the future a few years. With the series fresh in fans’ minds, there’s no better time than now to take the franchise and cross it over with some real life volleyball players!

The Official English Twitter Account for Haikyu!! shared this collaboration video that blends the popular volleyball anime franchise with the Japan Men’s National Volleyball Team who will be competing for their nation during next year’s 2020 Summer Olympics taking place next year:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Haikyu!! × Japan Men’s National Volleyball Team New Collaboration Video Hinata, Kageyama, and Nishinoya are all playing for the Japan Men’s National Volleyball Team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics alongside Yuki Ishikawa and Yuji Nishida! https://t.co/71rRcSzQpv pic.twitter.com/kLcxgFVSFM — Haikyu!! (@Haikyuu_EN) November 3, 2019

Fans of the anime were exceptionally mixed on the revelation that the manga would put the characters of Haikyu!! through a time skip, seemingly showing that the protagonists were not able to achieve their championship aspirations. Where the franchise will go from here is anyone’s guess considering it seems as if the team is no longer a cohesive unit, but we’re anxiously to follow along all the same.

What do you think of this unique collaboration video that blends the real world with anime? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Haikyu!!

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and its manga has sold 28 million copies to date. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and has three seasons of an anime adaptation from Production I.G. under its belt with a fourth on the way.

If you’re interested in seeing what all the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, the previous series can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such, “Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”