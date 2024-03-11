Haikyu's New Movie Breaks Spy x Family Box Office Record

Haikyu has earned its spot atop the list of anime's best sports series. From Slam Dunk to Prince of Tennis, sports anime has a long history, and Haikyu is a rich piece of it. After a long stint away, the volleyball series returned to the screen with a special finale film. And now, it seems Haikyu has crossed Spy x Family to secure a 2024 box office record.

The information comes from Haikyu's social pages as the anime has secured serious back behind the scenes. According to the team, Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump has surpassed the 2024 box office total of Spy x Family. This means the sports movie is the top-grossing movie of the year in Japan so far. And hopefully, the Haikyu film will come stateside soon.

For those curious about specific totals, the global box office for Haikyu's new movie sits well over $35 million USD. The total for Spy x Family Code: White is definitely higher at $40 million but there is a catch. The Spy x Family movie opened in December 2023, so its total for this year isn't quite so high. Haikyu was able to dethrone the Forger Family as such, so fans are eager to see how much the Karasuno players earn.

After all, Haikyu the Movie: Decisive Battle at the Garbage Dump marks a big return for the anime. The hit series had been out of commission since December 2016 before this release. Once series creator Haruichi Furudate finished the Haikyu manga, Production I.G. got the chance to wrap its adaptation. The anime's finale began with this new movie and will end with a second. At this point, the finale's second film has yet to be announced, but fans expect it to finish up Furudate's manga with an emotional finish.

If you are not caught up with Haikyu, you have time to binge the anime ahead of its new movie's global launch. Seasons one through three are streaming on Crunchyroll. So for those wanting more information on Haikyu, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

What do you think about this Haikyu update? Are you excited to check out the movie when it lands near you? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!