Haikyuu Cosplay Shows Off Kiyoko's Best Makeover

✖

One awesome Haikyuu cosplay is really going to the top by taking on Kiyoko Shimizu's best makeover from the original series! Haruichi Furudate's original manga series is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of it first being launched in the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and thus fans all over have been hyping up the series all over again despite it being over. With so many characters introduced over the series' run, it can be admittedly pretty difficult to actually figure out which of the characters stands out above the rest as the best or most favorite in the series overall.

Even with all of the volleyball players making up the Karasuno team and every other high school's team, one character that stands on many fan favorite lists is Kiyoko. The cool demeanor manager of the Karasuno team had some big moments all on her own, but one of the coolest was actually a makeover shown in Chapter 99 of the series that imagined Kiyoko and fellow manager Hitoka Yachi as members of the team. Now this look has been given life thanks to artist @emi.apollo on Instagram, and it proves why it's a fan favorite makeover for the character! Check it out below:

If you wanted to check out Haikyuu for yourself, the entire manga run is complete (including the brand new chapter released for its 10th Anniversary) and now available with Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library with a paid subscription. The four seasons of the anime, movies, and OAD specials can now be found streaming with HIDIVE and Crunchyroll. They describe Haikyuu's anime adaptation as such:

"Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata's love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the "King of the Court" Tobio Kageyama's team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined."

What do you think? How did you like Haikyuu's manga run? Are you hoping to see another season of the anime someday? Where does Kiyoko rank among your favorite characters in the series overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!