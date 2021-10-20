Haikyuu Fans Are Getting Desperate for Season 5

Haikyuu has kept fans entertained since 2012, and its anime blew up the scene a couple of years later. The debut of season one brought Hinata and Kageyama into the major leagues as their coming-of-age tale blended sports and friendship just right. And now, it seems social media is crying out for season five to go live at long last.

The update comes straight from Twitter after a group of Haikyuu fans made their voices heard. As you can see in the slides below, the fanbase is desperate for an update on season five. And given the finale of season four, it is hard to blame the gang.

After all, season four wrapped its final cour in December 2020 to great praise. Production I.G. did get off to a rough start with its brand-new animation style, but the fandom grew accustomed to the look. This final cour also went live after Haikyuu finished its manga, and fans have become increasingly impatient to see the manga’s final arc hit the small screen.

At this point, fans have little to no information on season five. Production I.G. has not given an update on Haikyuu since season four closed shop. The anime’s most recent season was officially announced at Jump Fest ’19, so there is hope a similar announcement for Haikyuu season five will be shared this year. But until any word is given, netizens have been left to plead for the anime’s comeback online.

For those not caught up with Haikyuu, you can watch seasons one through four through Crunchyroll. And as for the manga, Viz Media offers the series in print and online with its digital vault. You can check out its official synopsis below:

“Ever since he saw the legendary player known as “the Little Giant” compete at the national volleyball finals, Shoyo Hinata has been aiming to be the best volleyball player ever! Who says you need to be tall to play volleyball when you can jump higher than anyone else?”

Do you hope Haikyuu season five will come around sooner rather than later? Or should the hit series take its time? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

