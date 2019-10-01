Haikyuu Confirms Netflix Premiere Date

UPDATE: The show has gone live on Netflix internationally, but there is no word on the anime being added to the site’s North American regions.

Haikyuu is preparing for a big comeback, and fans are very excited to see what the sports anime has to offer. The fan-favorite series will return with season four in January 2020, and Hinata is ready to crash a few training camps along the way. Still, there are plenty of fans who aren’t aware of Haikyuu, but it seems Netflix is going to make the show more easily available.

Over on Netflix, the streaming service decided to clue fans in on its next anime arrival. The platform has struck a deal to stream Haikyuu to fans, and it will be available starting October 1.

At this time, fans are not sure what regions will be offered Haikyuu, but fans in North America are hoping they are included. After all, the show is one of the hottest sports titles out there, and its growing English dub is a favorite amongst the genre. With season four slated to debut in a matter of months, now would be a great time to introduce casual anime fans to Haikyuu as they would have time to catch up with the whole anime before January.

Of course, there are other places where fans can watch Haikyuu. The show is available on Crunchyroll as usual, but other streaming services like Hulu host the series. You can also buy digital episodes of Haikyuu from online retailers like Amazon Prime and iTunes. When season four goes live next year, fans expect episodes to be simulcast through vendors like Crunchyroll, but no official word has gone out for the upcoming release.

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. If you’re interested in seeing what Haikyu!! is all about, you can read its synopsis here: “Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”