Haikyuu Introduces Post-Timeskip Kageyama at Last

Haikyuu‘s final arc began in a rather surprising way as after the conclusion of Karasuno’s run at Nationals, the series jumped several years into the future as Shoto Hinata and the other boys of Karasuno all go their own ways. While the timeskip arc has teased brief snippits of Tobio Kageyama’s new look, the latest chapter of the series fully introduces him back into the series completely now that Shoyo has made his way back to Japan after training in Brazil for two years. That means it’s finally time for the fateful rematch between Hinata and Kageyama as they’re playing against one another on different teams.

Chapter 378 fully brings Tobio Kageyama into the series, and from the last time people have seen him, Kageyama has made a major name for himself as a pro volleyball player and even appears in a few commercials, billboards, and more.

Chapter 378 of the series sees Shoyo officially make the Black Jackals pro team and he’s now teammates with former rivals Atsumu Miya and Kotaro Bokuto. As they prepare for their next match in the pro league, it’s soon revealed that the team they are facing is actually the one Kageyama is on, the Schweiden Alders. Just like usual with these big matches, Hinata has a major confrontation as he heads to the bathroom. Except this time it’s with Kageyama as the two meet face to face for the first time in years following their graduation.

The Adlers also has the powerful players Wakatoshi Ushijima and Korai Hoshiumi, so this will be a true rematch igniting many of the series’ hottest rivalries. Now that the timeskip has strengthen all of their skills over the years, it’s certainly going to be far more intense. This is especially true for Hinata and Kageyama as the two will be facing off against one another at last.

