These Charts Show How Different Haikyuu’s Season 4 Designs Are

Haikyuu!! is a series that takes volleyball to the next level. While there have been plenty of action sports anime such as Free! and Slam Dunk, Haikyuu!! manages to deliver a unique experience through its fast paced action on the court. Following the story of Hinata Shoyo, an aspiring volleyball player, the young sportsman finds himself on the same high school as his rival Kageyama Tobio. With three seasons under its belt, the fourth was recently announced and promises changes to some of our favorite “volleyballers”.

Twitter User Haikyuu_En posted the new designs for the fourth season of Haikyuu!!, showing off Shoyo and Tobio:

Hinata Shoyo | Season 4 vs Season 1-3 comparison “When Hinata first joined Karasuno he had a much slimmer shape, but now he has grown more muscles and has a stronger body” pic.twitter.com/8uvzWy7a2u — HAIKYU!! (@haikyuu_en) June 24, 2019

Kageyama Tobio | Season 4 vs Season 1-3 comparison “Like Hinata, Kageyama’s muscle mass has increased compared to his arrival at Karasuno, his arms, calves, and thighs have become thicker. His body is much stronger than before!” pic.twitter.com/oSQ73RTIbw — HAIKYU!! (@haikyuu_en) June 24, 2019

The fourth season will show both older versions of Shoyo and Tobio, having grown since the third season, dedicating themselves to the fine art of volleyball. While a release date has yet to be given for this popular sports anime series, we’ll be sure to let you know the second it drops here at Comicbook.com!

What do you think of these changes made to our two main characters of Haikyuu! for its upcoming fourth season? What do you think the fourth installment has in store for our favorite team? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and volleyball!

Haikyu!! was originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, and its manga has sold 28 million copies to date. It has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and has three seasons of an anime adaptation from Production I.G. under its belt. If you’re interested in seeing what all the Haikyu!! fuss is all about, the previous series can currently be found streaming on Crunchyroll and is described as such:

“Based off of the original Weekly Shonen Jump manga series from Haruichi Furudate, Haikyu!! is a slice-of-life sports anime revolving around Shoyo Hinata’s love of volleyball. Inspired by a small-statured pro volleyball player, Hinata creates a volleyball team in his last year of middle school. Unfortunately the team is matched up against the “King of the Court” Tobio Kageyama’s team in their first tournament and inevitably lose. After the crushing defeat, Hinata vows to surpass Kageyama After entering high school, Hinata joins the volleyball team only to find that Tobio has also joined.”