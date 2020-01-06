Haikyuu Season 4 Shares First Premiere Stills

If you are ready for more Haikyuu, then your time has finally come. In a matter of days, the anime will return with a brand-new season. After years of waiting, Hinata is eager to hit the court once more, and fans can get their first-look at the season four premiere if they are so inclined.

Not long ago, the first stills went live for the premiere of Haikyuu season four. The images revisit some familiar faces like Hinata, but there are others who fans will meet for the very first time.

As you can see below, the first photo shows Hinata in his usual Karasuno team jacket, but he looks none too relaxed. In fact, Hinata appears to have a forced expression thanks to his smile, and fans can guess why. After all, the boy needs to be invited to a volleyball camp, and he’s lagging behind his classmates in that regard.

The other Haikyuu stills are more focused on volleyball and the complex teammates Hinata will meet this season. Most importantly, manga readers are excited to see Atsumu Miya in these stills. The boy is a player at Inarizaki High, and the second-year student became a favorite upon his introduction a few years back. Miya is a gifted setter who angers Kageyama simply by existing but Hinata is a different story. The star dodges Miya’s scrutiny for the most part, and season four will show just how Hinata pulls that off.

Production I.G. will produce Haikyuu season three again with two cours. The second cour will air in July following its first break in the Spring 2020. Haikyuu!! To The Top has also revealed its official synopsis, too, and it is described as such: “National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.