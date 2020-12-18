Haikyuu Fans are Emotional Following Season 4 Finale
Haikyuu!! fans are definitely feeling emotional following Season 4's finale. Following a brief delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Haikyuu!! To The Top returned this Fall for the second half of the fourth season after it made its debut back in January. The second half of the fourth season featured one of Karasuno's toughest games in the anime to date, and it was finally brought to an end with the penultimate episode of the fourth season. So the finale was focused on exploring the immediate fallout of this major victory and defeat.
The finale episode of Haikyuu!! To The Top showed how the boys of Karasuno reacted to their surprise victory against Inarizaki. While a fifth season of the anime has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, the final episode of the fourth season made some major teases as to what we'll see whenever the anime does decide to return for a fifth season.
While the match against Inarizaki was one of the toughest to date, there's going to be an even tougher match coming as Karasuno enters the third round of the Spring Nationals tournament with the fifth season of the series. But how are fans reacting to this big finale?
Read on to see how fans are feeling after Haikyuu!! To The Top's big finale, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Are you excited for the fifth season of the series whenever it gets announced? You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Can't Wait for Season 5!
Hi ya'll I'M NOT OKAY T~T JSJSJSJS I CANT WAIT FOR S5 ALREADY #haikyuutothetop #haikyuu pic.twitter.com/EGpA21WYbd— 𝙅𝙖𝙞𝙢𝙖 😼 | @ᴊɪᴜ.ʙᴇᴀʀ ᴏɴ ɪɢ (@currypikakurta) December 18, 2020
"Why Am I Crying"
if haikyuu just a volleyball anime then why am i crying #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/S9M8pVQSb8— arie (@INARIZAKIl) December 18, 2020
"My Eyes are Sweating"
look at their precious smile!!! 😭❤️ my eyes are sweating, look at kenma!! #ハイキュー #hq_anime #Haikyuu pic.twitter.com/HWYqZu2U16— 𝘆𝘂𝗶 ⛧ (@SW8NDLER) December 18, 2020
Is it Dusty in Here?
This is me right after watching Haikyuu season 4 final episode#Haikyuu #ハイキュー pic.twitter.com/j0Qz3Mymiv— ☀️ | '𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓮 𝓻𝓮𝓬𝓮𝓲𝓿𝓮' - 𝓽𝓸𝓫𝓲𝓸 (@jandchan) December 18, 2020
Kita's Smile Though
the sun was outshined by kita shinsuke's smile 🥺🥺🥺#ハイキュー #hq_anime #Haikyuu pic.twitter.com/OWwJNzJ0NR— 𝘆𝘂𝗶 ⛧ (@SW8NDLER) December 18, 2020
Sad But Hyped!
IM SO SAD ITS ENDING BUT IM ALSO SUPER HYPED FOR SEASON 5 😖😖 #Haikyuu #haikyuutothetop pic.twitter.com/Oz5lHqlhRs— holly🎄🎁 (@ilexdraws) December 18, 2020
This Flashback Though....
ok but i really liked how the end credits showed the moment hinata and kenma met, their progress as rivals, and everything that lead up to the karasuno v nekoma match #Haikyuu #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/KFISWiUAPE— ashes :) (@asdfghjkluw) December 18, 2020
A Huge Match is Coming!
FROM A TO— ☀️ | '𝓷𝓲𝓬𝓮 𝓻𝓮𝓬𝓮𝓲𝓿𝓮' - 𝓽𝓸𝓫𝓲𝓸 (@jandchan) December 18, 2020
PRACTICE NATIONALS
MATCH GAME#Haikyuu #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/5RFvs2RjhW
"Now We're Here"
Started from the top. Now we’re here #Haikyuu #hq_anime pic.twitter.com/NsIymIOvuc— vee ☾ (@gomenyamaguchii) December 18, 2020
110 Chapters Remain....
4 SEASONS OVER
85 EPISODES MADE
292 CHAPTERS ADAPTED
The Haikyuu anime has come a long way.— Joey 🦊🏐 MONSTERS' BALL (@joeybotttt) December 18, 2020
And still quite a few ways to go, with 110 unadapted chapters remaining. pic.twitter.com/36taN48P67