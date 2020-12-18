Haikyuu Fans are Emotional Following Season 4 Finale

Haikyuu!! fans are definitely feeling emotional following Season 4's finale. Following a brief delay due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Haikyuu!! To The Top returned this Fall for the second half of the fourth season after it made its debut back in January. The second half of the fourth season featured one of Karasuno's toughest games in the anime to date, and it was finally brought to an end with the penultimate episode of the fourth season. So the finale was focused on exploring the immediate fallout of this major victory and defeat.

The finale episode of Haikyuu!! To The Top showed how the boys of Karasuno reacted to their surprise victory against Inarizaki. While a fifth season of the anime has yet to be confirmed as of this writing, the final episode of the fourth season made some major teases as to what we'll see whenever the anime does decide to return for a fifth season.

While the match against Inarizaki was one of the toughest to date, there's going to be an even tougher match coming as Karasuno enters the third round of the Spring Nationals tournament with the fifth season of the series. But how are fans reacting to this big finale?

Read on to see how fans are feeling after Haikyuu!! To The Top's big finale, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Are you excited for the fifth season of the series whenever it gets announced? You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!