Haikyuu Season 4 Confirms Two Cour Episode Order

With Haikyuu‘s much anticipated fourth season finally making its debut next year, there was a major question as to how long this new season would last for. The first two seasons of the series ran for over 20 episodes each, but the third season was far more truncated and experimental with a single batch of 10 episodes playing out the single match between Karasuno and Shiratorizawa. But it’s been a much longer wait for Season 4 than it was in between Season 2 and 3, so fans were hoping for just a little bit more this time around.

Luckily, we’re getting just that as the official website for Haikyuu Season 4, officially titled Haikyuu!! To The Top, has confirmed that Season 4 will debut in January and will be running until March for its first cour of episodes (usually ranging from 12-13 episodes). Then it’s going on a break for the Spring season before coming back for the Summer 2020 season in July for its second cour of episodes.

Haikyuu!! To The Top will be making its official debut January 10th in Japan, but there is currently no word on its English language release as of this writing. Production I.G. will be producing the new season, and confirmed new additions to the cast include Kazuyuki Okitsu as Suguru Daisho, Natsuki Hanae as Kamomedai High School’s Korai Hoshiumi, and Mamoru Miyano as Inarizaki High School’s Atsumu Miya.

The fourth season has revealed its official synopsis as well, and reads as such, “National Spring High School Volleyball Tournament, Miyagi Prefecture Preliminary Qualifiers: The Karasuno High School Volleyball Club advances to participate in the long-desired National Tournament after a fierce battle against Shiratorizawa Academy. While in preparation for the upcoming National Tournament, the news of Kageyama’s All-Japan Youth Training Camp invitation came to them.

In addition, Tsukishima will also be invited to the Miyagi Prefecture First Year Selection Training Camp. However, Hinata who is flustered with the difference between the 1st years, makes a sudden appearance at the Miyagi Prefecture First Years’ Training Camp?! Towards the National Tournament, Hinata, Kageyama, and the Karasuno High School Volleyball Club will begin facing further challenges!!”

Originally created by Haruichi Furudate for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2012, Haikyuu!! has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. If you wanted to catch the first three seasons of the anime, you can currently stream Haikyuu!! on Crunchyroll, Hulu, HIDIVE, and Netflix.