Spy x Family Focuses on Loid And Yor's Relationship

Spy x Family is the very definition of an anime hit, giving fans two seasons and a movie in what might be record time. Hitting the ground floor running with the story of Loid, Yor, Anya, and Bond Forger, the manga continues to create new chapters to explore this world thanks to creator Tatsuya Endo. It should come as no surprise that thanks to the franchise's popularity, cosplayers are attempting to bring the characters to life as Twilight and the Thorn Princess are one of anime's power couples.

Despite Loid and Yor being in close proximity to one another, neither has discovered the secret occupation that each harbors. Luckily, Anya's telepathic abilities have allowed her to know the secrets of both her parents, as the dysfunctional family navigates some wild adventures. At present, Spy x Family has yet to confirm if a third anime season is on the way, though the franchise is hinting at a major event this June for the anime that might just give viewers the confirmation that they've been waiting for.

Spy x Family's Number One Power Couple

While shonen series such as My Hero Academia, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more are hurdling toward their final arc, Spy x Family has revealed no hints that the end is nigh for the Forger family. Luckily, the anime adaptation, which also isn't hinting at its grand finale, still has plenty of chapters to adapt from the manga even though its episodes have been coming in fast and furious.

Spy x Family's latest foray on the silver screen, Spy x Family CODE: White recently saw big success in theaters around the world. The movie might still be playing in a theater near you, and here's how Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures describe the film, "He's a spy. She's an assassin. Together, Loid and Yor keep their double lives to themselves while pretending to be the perfect family. However, their adopted daughter Anya, a telepath, knows both of their exciting secrets unbeknownst to them. While under the guise of taking his family on a weekend winter getaway, Loid's attempt to make progress on his current mission Operation Strix proves difficult when Anya mistakenly gets involved and triggers events that threaten world peace!"

