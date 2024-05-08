One Piece: Did Eiichiro Oda Accidentally Spill Its Great Flood Earlier?

One Piece's final arc is playing out in both the pages of its manga and in the episodes of its anime. In the former, a major revelation has been revealed about the Grand Line thanks to Dr. Vegapunk leaving a message for the world. As the World Government struggles with the next actions they should take now that the citizens of the world know one of it's biggest secrets, keen-eyed Straw Hat Pirates fans were able to spot hints that Eiichiro Oda left that foreshadowed the current state of things.

Warning. If you aren't up to date on One Piece's manga, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory. Vegapunk has apparently died thanks to Saturn and the Five Elders landing on Future Island and trying to halt the mad scientist from revealing the Grand Line's secrets. In a shocking revelation, the good doctor revealed that the world was sinking beneath the sea, a fact that the military was attempting to keep under lock and key by any means necessary. As One Piece sails toward its grand finale, fans are speculating if Luffy and his crew can reverse the world's trajectory to sinking beneath the sea.

One Piece: The Great Flood Theories

One funny theory that One Piece fans have shared is the idea that Oda uses a picture of himself with a fish for a head to hint at the Great Flood that was threatening to consume the world. Another theory revolves around a translation that hadn't made its way to the shonen manga's final version. Originally, the character Lilly had a message stating "Raising the flag of dawn in a sinking world,"

Did you know that Oda revealed that the world is sinking by mistake, and only Japanese people knew about it? let me explain it to you



In the final version of One Piece Chapter 1085, Lilly's message was edited, and some words were hidden because they contained spoilers that Oda… pic.twitter.com/H3naCp1xKC — Pew (@pewpiece) April 29, 2024

It might be some time before we see these events revealed in the anime adaptation, though the One Piece television show is catching up with the printed story. Toei Animation has been creating some legendary animation in recent episodes, so when the likes of Saturn and the Five Elders appear on the small screen on Future Island, it's sure to blow anime fans' minds.

