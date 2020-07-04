Haikyuu Update Has Fans Convinced the Series Will End Soon

If you have been keeping up with Haikyuu!! lately, then there's a good chance you have felt that the end is near. Thanks to a new report teasing what's to come for the next few chapters of the series, fans are now convinced that the end of the series is closer than we initially thought. As the series reaches its monumental 400th chapter, new reports have started popping up teasing special extras for the next two chapters of the series...types of extras fans once saw with recently ended series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and The Promised Neverland.

As noted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter, Haruichi Furudate's Haikyuu! will be receiving a lead color page for the next chapter and a color page for the one right after. This mirrors what happened for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba and The Promised Neverland's final two chapters as well. But the more interesting thing, however, is the other inclusions.

According to the report, Chapter 401 and 402 of the series will have larger chapters than usual with more pages slotted for them. It's also being listed for a special celebration of completed works for Jump GIGA hitting Japan on July 27th. This is far from a full confirmation that the end of the series is near, but it also falls in line with much of the vibes from the most recent chapters of the series.

Haikyuu!!'s final arc kicked off with a surprising time skip that shot the series several years into the future that aged the main characters into adulthood. Now that they are on opposing pro teams, Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama are now getting their chance for an official rematch years after first becoming rivals. Together with some fan favorite faces, these two have been battling it out in one final game.

There's been a sense of melancholy alongside this excitement as each of the characters contends with the fact that this fun of the game can't last forever, and it's like Furudate has been bracing fans for the end for quite some time. If the series' end truly is going to hit within the next three chapters of the series, we're ready for it. But what do you think?

Is Haikyuu heading for its end? Have there been enough hints from the last few chapters to remind you the end is near? Are you ready to see how it all ends? Who do you think will win the final game? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

