Hatsune Miku Expo Announces North America Dates

Hatsune Miku fans, listen up! It looks like the popular idol is gearing up for a massive tour of the United States. Not long ago, a report by Crunchyroll confirmed Miku Expo is coming to North America, and it will bring all things vocaloid to fans across the continent.

"Announced today, MIKU TOUR 2024 North America will bring the legendary Hatsune Miku to cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico next year, and we're excited to reveal the tour will officially be powered by Crunchyroll, including an exclusive presale for Crunchyroll Premium Members starting September 14. General tickets will go on sale starting September 22," the announcement by Crunchyroll reads.

For those curious in attending the event, it kicks off on April 4th of next year. The first stop will take place in Vancouver, Canada before moving to Portland, Oregon. For a full list of dates, you can read out the list below:

If you are not familiar with Hatsune Miku, you should know this expo Is all about celebrating the Japanese idol. "MIKU EXPO is a world concert tour series with sub-events that allows fans of all backgrounds to celebrate the creative culture surrounding Hatsune Miku. 2024 marks the 10th anniversary of the MIKU EXPO tour," the event's description reads. Fans can expect everything from art installations to performances and game competitions at these events. So if you want to attend, you have until next spring to get your travel plans situated!

As for Hatsune Miku herself, the vocaloid made their debut in November 2000 thanks to Crypton Future Media. The idol, who is modeled after Saki Fujita, has become a ubiquitous software and released thousands of tracks to date. These days, Hatsune is seen as the mother of vocaloid idols, and she has become a bonafide cultural icon with tons of merchandise. So now, Miku Expo hopes to bring all of the best parts of the idol to fans in North America.

What do you think about this Hatsune Miku update? Will you be checking out this North American expo?