Spider-Man Crossover Brings Hatsune Miku Into the Spider-Verse

If there is one thing Spider-Man has taught us this year, it is that there are more of the hero than we can count. The Spider-Verse is a massive place, and everything from dinosaurs to popsicles can become Spider-Man. In the wake of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, fans have taken to social media to share their favorite hero personas, and one artist is going viral for turning Hatsune Miku into the Marvel hero.

As you can see below, the art comes courtesy of Hina (@Xestria) on social media. The artist decided it was time to bring Spidey Miku in the Marvel Universe, and we are obsessed. After all, the vocaloid looks gorgeous in this shot, and we want to see some cosplays of Spider-Miku ASAP.

Dressed in a black-white body suit, Hatsune pairs the outfit high-waisted shorts and a grey crop top. There are some pink highlights scattered around the suit to add some feminine flair, and that is not even the best part. The best bit belongs to Spidey Miku's twin tails as they are sentient. Her iconic blue hair moves like hands, so it operates similarly to the Venom symbiote. You know, just without all of the insane bloodlust... we hope.

There is no denying how good Spider-Miku looks, and fans admit they want this crossover in real life. Hatsune Miku is a hero in her own right, but we'd love to see the vocaloid artist become a full-blown hero. We're sure Hatsune would even get along well with Spider-Punk even if their tastes in music differ. And if a collaboration came from the crossover? Well, the world would be mad to deny us a Hobie x Miku single!

If you have not checked out the actual Spider-Verse yet, the latest Spider-Man movie explores it thoroughly. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now in theaters following its June 2nd launch. Next year, the hero will return to screen in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, so here's to hoping we get a vocaloid crossover there! As for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, you can find the first film on Amazon or in local stores.

What do you think about this version of Spider-Man? Do you want to see Hatsune Miku enter the Spider-Verse? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.