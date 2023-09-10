Pokemon x Hatsune Miku Turns the Idol Into Fire, Water, Grass and More Trainers

Pokemon and Hatsune Miku have teamed up for a new collaboration, and this has resulted in cool art showing off what the virtual idol would look like as different types of specialty Pokemon trainers! Hatsune Miku is likely the most well known virtual idol in the world, and has since inspired all kinds of other virtual stand-ins in entertainment in the years since. Hatsune Miku is no stranger to all sorts of wild collaborations as a result (the special collaboration with Domino's Pizza in recent years, for one example), and now she's taking on the Pokemon world!

The Pokemon Company and Hatsune Miku have announced the special Project Voltage collaboration which will result in special art and music featuring the idol alongside the Pokemon franchise. As part of this team up, Hatsune Miku has been reimagined as a Pokemon trainer for all 18 Pokemon types following the debut of her as a Psychic type trainer to kick things off. Now she's become a Fire, Water, Grass, and Electric type trainer too thanks to the help of artists recruited for the project as well! Check them out below.

Hatsune Miku Becomes Pokemon Trainers

First there's Hatsune Miku as a Grass Type trainer with Rillaboom as imagined by artist Megumi Mizutani:

Secondly, Hatsune Miku becomes a Fire Type trainer with Skeledirge from Megumi Mizutani as well:

Third, Megumi Mizutani imagines Hatsune Miku as a Water type trainer with Primarina:

Finally, artist kannu images Hatsune Miku as an Electric type trainer with Rotom:

There are 18 types of Hatsune Miku trainers planned for this collaboration which will be released on a daily basis, so it won't be too long before fans get to see even more of the Idol taking on the Pokemon world. As for the Pokemon franchise itself, there are all sorts of ways to enjoy the anime. While fans in North America wait for the upcoming release of Pokemon Horizons: The Series, fans can now check out the English dubbed release of Ash Ketchum's final episodes in the Pokemon anime with the official launch of Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master now streaming on Netflix.

Which of the Pokemon type trainers is your favorite for Hatsune Miku? Which type suits her as a trainer best? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!