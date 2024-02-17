Hazbin Hotel Ranks As Most In-Demand Series in North America

Hazbin Hotel's first season has come to an end on Amazon, and it's hard to say that the hellish animated series wasn't a hit. Focusing on the daughter of the devil, Charlie, and her band of rag tag demons who are a part of a locale meant to offer the underworld denizens a chance at redemption. With a second season already in the works, Hazbin Hotel has been revealed to be the current most in-demand series in the United States of America.

The Hazbin Hotel initially arrived as a YouTube pilot in 2019, created by animator Vivienne Medrano. Thanks to the runaway success of the animated original, which netted tens of millions of views, it was picked up by Amazon to be a part of the company's streaming service. The story of Charlie isn't the only animated series that Medrano created, as she forged another show in Helluva Boss, an original YouTube production that takes place in the same underworld universe.

Hazbin Hotel Beats The Competition

According to Parrot Analytics, Hazbin Hotel has been the most in-demand local series in North America for the past thirty days. As it stands, the Amazon series is "75.1" more times demanded than the average television series running on the small screen today.

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out Hazbin Hotel, the pilot episode and the first episode of the Amazon series are available to watch for free on YouTube. Here's the official description of the series, "Hazbin Hotel follows Charlie, the princess of Hell, as she pursues her seemingly impossible goal of rehabilitating demons to peacefully reduce overpopulation in her kingdom. After a yearly extermination imposed by angels, she opens a hotel in the hopes that patrons will be "checking out" into Heaven. While most of Hell mocks her goal, her devoted partner Vaggie, and their first test subject, adult film star Angel Dust, stick by her side. When a powerful entity known as the "Radio Demon" reaches out to assist Charlie in her endeavors, her crazy dream is given a chance to become a reality."

