Hazbin Hotel Fans Celebrate Keith David
Keith David steals the show in Hazbin Hotel.
Hazbin Hotel fans are celebrating Keith David. The beloved actor shows up during the series run to sing a barn-burner of a musical number. People were legitimately shocked to hear his velvety tones appear during Hazbin Hotel. However, for people who had been keeping a close eye on all the developments, the surprise wasn't as sudden. The team producing the show for Prime Video knew exactly what they were doing. In an interview with Consequence of Sound, songwriter Sam Haft and David spoke about getting the tone right for "Loser Baby." It really feels like all of the stars aligned this time.
"Although I've had several singing performances, there are still people who get surprised that I can sing."David chuckled, "It's like, 'Oh, I didn't know he sang,' That's all well and good, but my ambition is to do a lot more singing performances — hopefully in projects like this."
thats obviously THE BEST song i’ve EVER heard for a long time— astro (@kekwastro) January 19, 2024
IT HAS TO BE ON CHARTS😡#HazbinHotel #huskerdust pic.twitter.com/mYeE56S3N2
"He was definitely was cast before we did 'Loser Baby.' We already had a sense of Husk as a gruff, older gambler/bartender, but Keith is is a known entity. You just hear Keith David and you go, 'Oh my gosh, he's going to have all this gravity. He's going to have all this charm.' It's not that you know what you're getting every time with Keith, but there's a baseline of this absolutely legendary voice," Haft said. "And he's been working for so long, doing so many amazing things, that it was very intimidating to write once we knew that it was Keith. Because we were thinking, we gotta live up to him. He needs to come into the room and go, 'Oh good, I like this one.'"
mfs saying "KEITH DAVID CAN SING???" don't know who tf he even is cuz he literally was this mf. And sang one of the greatest Disney villain songs of all time. pic.twitter.com/de2nh1zFTo— Hunter Noceda | JOLLIEST MF IN THE WORLD | 20 (@RealestAxoMiu) January 19, 2024
i love keith david https://t.co/57UsQY57nO pic.twitter.com/jLYYi0AhEk— Paul 🌷 (@paulmonteiroca) January 16, 2024
the only thing I want from Hazbin Hotel is for Keith David’s sparkle at character to do this to someone at some point pic.twitter.com/LpEHLsmWNa— shishkeburger (@shish_keburger) January 15, 2024
Whoever decided to put Keith David in this, bless your heart. #HazbinHotel pic.twitter.com/Sxh2jyKtBU— Emily Kranking (@emilykranking) January 19, 2024
Keith David trending. I get to meet him in a couple of weeks! pic.twitter.com/BJB5EnbnWh— Denise T (@neicyt98) January 19, 2024
going to hell and breaking into the hazbin hotel to save keith david pic.twitter.com/xLRBcmjsT8— clay 🪴 (@_claypot) January 19, 2024
Saw Keith David Trending, you guys trying to ruin my Friday morning I see pic.twitter.com/AYJJpdaWwq— 𝗙𝗔𝗧𝗔𝗟 𝗝𝗔𝗬 (@FatalJayShow) January 19, 2024
I mean, it has Keith David in it. Of course it's going to be a banger. https://t.co/hR1fXCeFqN— Out of Context Simpsons Couch Gags (@OOCCouchGags) January 19, 2024