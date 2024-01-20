Hazbin Hotel Fans Celebrate Keith David

Keith David steals the show in Hazbin Hotel.

By Aaron Perine

Hazbin Hotel fans are celebrating Keith David. The beloved actor shows up during the series run to sing a barn-burner of a musical number. People were legitimately shocked to hear his velvety tones appear during Hazbin Hotel. However, for people who had been keeping a close eye on all the developments, the surprise wasn't as sudden. The team producing the show for Prime Video knew exactly what they were doing. In an interview with Consequence of Sound, songwriter Sam Haft and David spoke about getting the tone right for "Loser Baby." It really feels like all of the stars aligned this time. 

"Although I've had several singing performances, there are still people who get surprised that I can sing."David chuckled, "It's like, 'Oh, I didn't know he sang,' That's all well and good, but my ambition is to do a lot more singing performances — hopefully in projects like this."

"He was definitely was cast before we did 'Loser Baby.' We already had a sense of Husk as a gruff, older gambler/bartender, but Keith is is a known entity. You just hear Keith David and you go, 'Oh my gosh, he's going to have all this gravity. He's going to have all this charm.' It's not that you know what you're getting every time with Keith, but there's a baseline of this absolutely legendary voice," Haft said. "And he's been working for so long, doing so many amazing things, that it was very intimidating to write once we knew that it was Keith. Because we were thinking, we gotta live up to him. He needs to come into the room and go, 'Oh good, I like this one.'"

Were you surprised to see him? Let us know down in the comments!

