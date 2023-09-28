Hazbin Hotel Season One Trailer Released

Hazbin Hotel is ready to take more guests! It has been some time since we heard from the musical comedy, but A24 and Amazon Studios have kept in touch. Now, we have learned a full-blown Hazbin Hotel show is in the works, and a teaser for season one is now live.

"Soon, we'll all be in hell. No, seriously!! Season 1 of Hazbin Hotel, from Vivienne Medrano, is coming January 2024. And guess what, Season 2 is confirmed too," creator Vivienne Medrano shared on YouTube earlier today.

As you can see above, the trailer for Hazbin Hotel brings all of our favorite ghouls to life. We meet up with Charlie Morningstar once more as the Princess of Hell keeps up with her hotel. After all, the Happy Hotel has been created to rehabilitate sinners as a way to mitigate Hell's overpopulation crisis. But as you can imagine, it isn't easy to rehabilitate sinners whose souls are damned to hell.

This new peek at Hazbin Hotel looks downright impressive, and fans are eager for the show to drop. Season one is slated to go live in January 2024, and a second season has already been ordered. Hazbin Hotel's full season will be overseen by Medrano as expected. After all, the creator brought Hazbin Hotel to life in 2019 with an indie short done by freelance animators. The project went viral quickly as fans across social media fell for the black comedy. And from there, A24 and Amazon Studios got involved in bringing Hazbin Hotel to life.

If you are not familiar with Hazbin Hotel, you can check out the show's pilot for free on YouTube. The special project gets started as Charlie begins the rather daunting goal of starting a rehab. With her girlfriend Vaggie at her side, Charlie begins finding clients to rehabilitate with the help of an adult film star and an entity known only as The Radio Demon. Now, Hazbin Hotel season one will expand on these wild characters, so fans better brace themselves for a crazy ride.

What do you think about this first look at Hazbin Hotel? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!