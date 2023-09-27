That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Shares Trailer for New Anime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is making a comeback with a special new anime, and now fans have gotten to see what to expect with a new trailer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus’ Dream! That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ended its second season some time ago, and had since followed it up with the first movie in the franchise. It was then announced that a third season was also now in the works, but the anime will be making a comeback before this with a new anime special set in between the first two seasons.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus’ Dream is a special new anime project exploring more of Primordial Violet and the Coleus Kingdom, and the first real trailer for the new anime special has debuted the first look at what really to expect with the characters and voice cast joining the franchise for this new adventure. Running for three episodes, you can check out the trailer for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus’ Dream below:

How to Watch That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’s New Anime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Coleus’ Dream will be releasing in Japan on November 1st, but it has unfortunately not revealed any international release plans as of the time of this writing. Joining the cast for the anime are the likes of Masaya Matsukaze as Aslan, Atsushi Tamaru as Thouzer, Natsumi Hioka as Zenobia, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Paulo, and Takuma Terashima as Satoru. Atsushi Nakayama returns to direct the spin-off anime for 8-Bit, Toshizo Nemoto will handle the composition, Ryoma Ebata will design the characters, and Hitoshi Fujima will be composing the music.

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 is currently scheduled for a release some time in Spring 2024, but you can currently catch up with the first two seasons and Scarlet Bond movie now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the anime as such, “Corporate worker Mikami Satoru is stabbed by a random killer, and is reborn to an alternate world. But he turns out to be reborn a slime! Thrown into this new world with the name Rimuru, he begins his quest to create a world that’s welcoming to all races.”

