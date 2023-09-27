Netflix’s Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft Trailer Released

Tomb Raider has a new anime series in the works with Netflix, and now fans have gotten the first look at Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft ahead of its 2024 premiere! Netflix has been increasing their number of original anime projects and licenses over the last few years, and following the success of Castlevania and many of their other original efforts, Netflix announced they were tackling another massive video game franchise by teaming up with Legendary Television and Crystal Dynamics to take on Tomb Raider. Now fans have finally gotten the look at the new Netflix anime series in the works.

First announced to be in the works back in 2021, the new Tomb Raider animated series is officially titled Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. With animated produced by Powerhouse Animation (the studio behind Castlevania, Blood of Zeus, Skull Island and more), and with efforts from Netflix, Crystal Dynamics, and Legendary Television, you can check out the first look at Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft with a new teaser as released during Netflix’s DROP 01 digital event.

Take your first-look at LARA CROFT from the upcoming Netflix Series TOMB RAIDER: THE LEGEND OF LARA CROFT. Coming 2024, only on Netflix.#NetflixDrop01 pic.twitter.com/mFmjb7YBWw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 27, 2023

What to Know for the New Tomb Raider Anime

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is currently scheduled to premiere with Netflix some time in 2024, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date as of the time of this writing. With animation produced by Powerhouse Animation, the Tomb Raider animated series will star Hayley Atwell (Dr. Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) as Lara Croft, Allen Maldonado (Heels, The Wonder Years) as Zip, and Earl Baylon will be reprising his role as Jonah Maiava from the games.

Square Enix previously teased what to expect from Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft as such, “Picking up after the events of the highly successful Tomb Raider videogame Survivor trilogy as told in 2013’s Tomb Raider, 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider, and 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the animated series will chart the globetrotting heroine’s next chapter as she takes on the role of the iconic tomb raider that she is destined to become. Twenty-five years after her first game appeared, Lara continues to explore new territory.”

