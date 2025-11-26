HBO Max Is About to Add a Ton of Big Anime Movies (& One Has a Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score)

HBO Max is about to get a ton of new anime movies soon, and one of them actually has a rare perfect score with Rotten Tomatoes. HBO Max has been going through a lot of changes with its library as it has been steadily removing many of its animated offerings from the platform over the last few years. And while it’s not necessarily the first platform that fans think of when it comes to watching anime releases, it does have a rather strong anime library thanks to the number of notable anime feature films that are currently available to watch on the platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

HBO Max has revealed its next wave of additions coming in December 2025, and it’s confirmed that a whole new batch of anime features from GKIDS will be coming to the platform on December 1st. As part of a huge streaming deal between GKIDS and HBO Max, the platform is now the exclusive home to many of their biggest offerings. This kicked off with the first wave of additions earlier this Fall, and now fans are getting a new batch with anime films that are all Certified Fresh with Rotten Tomatoes.

HBO Max Reveals New Anime Movies Coming in December

GKIDS

As revealed by an official Warner Bros. press release, the following batch of anime movies are coming to HBO Max on December 1st (which includes some major modern classics).

Liz and the Blue Bird

Lu Over the Wall

Millennium Actress

Mind Game

Perfect Blue

Summer Wars

The Colors Within

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

Wolf Children

This deal with GKIDS also means that Shin Godzilla will be coming to HBO Max on December 1st as well, and the platform is now home to some major films that anime fans really need to check out. When coupled with the classic library from Studio Ghibli, HBO Max is beginning to be a much more appealing platform for anime fans despite the fact that it doesn’t offer many TV anime releases like the other platforms.

As for these films themselves, each one has been Certified Fresh with Rotten Tomatoes, with no score going too far below the 80% mark. But the highlight of the new releases is Mind Game, which has a rare perfect 100% score with Rotten Tomatoes. It’s rare for anime films to reach this mark, and even rarer to maintain it so that should emphasize just how big of a deal this actually is.

Why You Should Watch These Anime Films

Courtesy of GKIDS

The best part of this new deal with GKIDS, however, is that HBO Max is going to be offering the best versions of each of these films. For example, Perfect Blue, Summer Wars, The Boy and the Beast, The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, and Wolf Children will be streaming in 4K for the very first time with this new launch. Even more enticing is the fact that a film like The Colors Within is going to be streaming in North America for the first time as well.

GKIDS has licensed and released anime films that might not have as much commercial appeal as monsters like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle from earlier this year, but they’re all likely to be hidden gem masterpieces once you check them out. Now that they are streaming with HBO Max beginning in just a few days, now is the perfect time to jump in if you’ve missed out.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!