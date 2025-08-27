HBO Max Is About to Get One of the Best Anime Movies of All Time

HBO Max subscribers are in for an absolute treat this September, as the streaming platform is about to add one of the greatest anime movies of all time. The streamer is already home to some of Studio Ghibli’s best works, as well as hit series like Jujutsu Kaisen, FLCL, and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. But, as part of its new deal with anime distribution company GKIDS, HBO Max will be the new home to a modern anime classic, and any self-respecting anime fan needs to watch this movie.

When you think of the greatest anime movies, your mind probably jumps to the work of Hayao Miyazaki, or, if you were born before 2000, you might even include Akira, Ghost in the Shell, or Angel’s Egg. But one of the best anime directors working today has been taking the anime medium and the box office by storm with his films over the past decade. That director is none other than Makoto Shinkai. Many of Shinkai’s films can be hailed as modern classics. But it’s his 2016 magnum opus that HBO Max is claiming as its own in September, with a new 4K streaming release!

HBO Max Brings Makoto Shinkai’s Best Film to Streaming

Image Courtesy of Toho Co., Ltd.

Alongside the likes of Perfect Blue and Angel’s Egg, both of which will be added to HBO Max next month, the streamer is bringing Makoto Shinkai’s new movie to streaming. That’s right, Your Name will stream on HBO Max on September 1st. Released in 2016 to widespread acclaim, Your Name is commonly regarded as Makoto Shinkai’s best movie, with other strong contenders being Weathering With You, Suzume, and The Garden of Words.

The film was adored by critics upon its release, and holds a near-perfect 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences have a similar fondness for the movie, as it boasts a 95% audience rating. The story follows Mitsuha, the daughter of a small-town mayor who just wants to live her own life in Tokyo, and Taki, a high school boy in Tokyo with a part-time job and big dreams. After realizing they swap bodies with each other every night, they decide to complicate things even more by actually meeting in person.

Your Name Will Stream in 4K on HBO Max

Image Courtesy of CoMix Wave Films

Your Name isn’t just getting the HBO Max treatment… It’s getting the 4K HBO Max treatment. Not only will Your Name stream in 4K on HBO Max from September 1st, it will actually mark the film’s 4K streaming debut, meaning HBO Max will be the best place to watch the film (outside of a theatrical re-release).

Your Name and many other anime movies will stream on HBO Max from September 1st.