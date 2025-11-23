Major Godzilla Hidden Gem Locks Down New Streaming Home and Release Date (And It’s Begging for a Sequel)

A major Godzilla hidden gem film is coming to a new streaming home soon, and it’s a movie that’s really just begging for a sequel. Godzilla recently just celebrated the 70th anniversary of the giant monster franchise, and with it had one of the most successful years in that long run. Godzilla‘s at a high point as Toho has kicked off a billion dollar plan in the hopes of expanding the giant monster even further with all sorts of new projects. New projects that should also include a sequel to one of the best films in its long history, Shin Godzilla.

Shin Godzilla was first released in theaters across Japan in 2016, and introduced fans to a whole new take on the giant kaiju moving forward. But unfortunately it was only a one and done kind of deal. It’s a movie that’s just begging to continue with a new entry someday, and now even more fans can watch it for themselves as Shin Godzilla is coming to HBO Max on December 1st. This is part of a larger deal between GKIDS and HBO Max, and fans are finally going to see it pay off with this new streaming release.

Shin Godzilla Comes to HBO Max

TOHO / GKIDS

Earlier this Summer it was announced that GKIDS and HBO Max would strike a new deal to be the exclusive streaming home for their licensed movies, and now it’s finally coming to fruition on December 1st with the debut of Shin Godzilla on the platform. It’s yet to be revealed whether or not this is the 4K remastered version that GKIDS released for the film earlier this year, but that’s another exciting reason to look forward to the film’s streaming debut. Especially if you have never seen it before.

Shin Godzilla was written and directed by Neon Genesis Evangelion creator Hideaki Anno and Gamera: Guardian of the Universe director Shinji Higuchi, and introduced fans to a much darker take on the titular kaiju. The film was primarily focused on how Japanese politicians and society dealt with this natural disaster and overcame all of that bureaucratic red tape to do so. But at the same time, it had revealed one of the coolest takes on Godzilla that fans had ever gotten to see before. And unfortunately, might never get to see again if it continues on its current trajectory.

Will Shin Godzilla Ever Get a Sequel?

Image Courtesy of Toho

Shin Godzilla does have a fair shot at actually making a comeback with a new sequel someday, however. Thanks to the massive success of Godzilla Minus One (which is currently working on its own sequel as of this time), Toho is looking to expand on its franchise even further. This includes the multiple Godzilla projects now in development like Legendary’s Godzilla x Kong: Supernova and Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Season 2, but also other new continuations they are considering like with Shin Godzilla as it has a fair shot at getting a new entry.

According to a report earlier this year, Toho has been quietly working on a potential Shin Godzilla but there were no concrete details as to how far along that potential sequel is. It’s definitely a welcome possibility considering that it was indeed an awesome version of the kaiju that fans wanted to see more of, but it was far from the kind of success that Godzilla Minus One had many years later. But for now, you can check out the original with HBO Max this December.

