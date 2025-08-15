HBO Max Strikes New Deal to Add Godzilla & A Ton of Anime Movies

Warner Bros. Entertainment strikes a new licensing deal between its HBO Max streaming service and GKIDS. Variety confirms that HBO Max and GKIDS will continue their partnership, with 20 additional live-action and animated features arriving on the streamer. The new programs coming to HBO Max are a mixture of classic anime films and popular live-action movies, including Shin Godzilla. Among the notable anime films coming to Max are Satoshi Kon’s Perfect Blue, Mamoru Oshii’s Angel’s Egg, and Makoto Shinkai’s Your Name. Many anime titles will be arriving on HBO Max with their 4K streaming debut, gifting subscribers with the highest possible video quality.

HBO Max and GKIDS have had a pre-existing deal for several years, with the latter company giving exclusive streaming rights to Max for the Studio Ghibli films. The partnership has remained beneficial for both parties involved, enabling HBO Max to keep up with the demands of the anime market. Starting September 1st, HBO Max will release the new GKIDS titles in waves. The streamer will continue releasing new GKIDS properties throughout the rest of 2025 and into 2026.

List of Films Coming to HBO Max

Here are the first GKIDS films coming to HBO Max on September 1st:

Children Who Chase Lost Voices

Fireworks

Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko

Ghost Cat Anzu

Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Love & Pop

The Place Promised in Our Early Days

You Name.

Here are the remaining titles coming at a later date:

Angel’s Egg

Liz and the Blue Bird

Lu Over the Wall

Millennium Actress

Mind Game

Perfect Blue

Shin Godzilla

Summer Wars

The Boy and the Beast

The Colors Within

The Girl Who Leapt Through Time

Wolf Children

HBO Max Will be Getting Some of the Best Anime Films

The GKIDS titles coming to HBO Max rank as some of the most acclaimed anime films ever. The catalogue includes a majority of the works of acclaimed directors Satoshi Kon and Mamoru Hosoda. Kon’s anime films have been highly praised and have influenced multiple artists and creators, with his Perfect Blue being a landmark in the anime industry. Hosoda began as one of the key animation directors for the Digimon anime, directing the popular Digimon Adventures: Our War Games film. He would soon move on to direct critically well-received films like Summer Wars and Wolf Children, earning an Academy Award Nomination for Mirai. The anime film Angel’s Egg is another big film coming to HBO Max. The movie was an early work of future Ghost in the Shell director Mamoru Oshii and will be opening in the North American theaters in 4K.

Warner Bros. once owned the rights to Crunchyroll, being part of HBO Max’s launch lineup. HBO Max would ultimately sell Crunchyroll to Sony in 2021, which allowed the former company to merge Crunchyroll with Funimation to obtain one of the largest anime libraries. It’s unknown whether Warner Bros. had any remorse for the sale of Crunchyroll, but with anime continuing to be the dominant medium on many streamers, HBO Max needs to have some anime presence on its service. The GKIDS deal, which continues a catalogue of some of the most well-received anime films ever released, helps HBO Max stay in the anime competition.

