Heavenly Delusion May Have the Best Anime Opening of 2023

Heavenly Delusion has become the must-watch show of the spring anime season and for good reason. If you did not know, the Production I.G. series made its debut at the start of April, and it has already hooked fans across the globe. After all, its post-apocalyptic mystery has everyone guessing, and now its opening is making a bid for this year's best.

And if you have seen the opening of Heavenly Delusion, well – you will know its campaign looks good. Production I.G. did not have to go so hard with this opening, but it did and Heavenly Delusion is going viral as such.

As you can see above, the opening for Heavenly Delusion features a spread of animation goodness. Maru and Kiruko are shown in full color as parts of their world are shown to fans. Of course, Production I.G. leaned into the anime's mysteriousness, and those allusions can be found in everything from framing to coloring. Even the lack of distinct line art in the Heavenly Delusion opening adds to the otherworldly feel, and we're here for it.

From start to finish, the opening of Heavenly Delusion is gorgeous, and it deserves this kind of top-tier tribute. After all, Heavenly Delusion is one of this year's most-anticipated shows, and its first two episodes have been nothing short of perfection. You can currently catch the Heavenly Delusion anime on Hulu stateside or Disney+ elsewhere in the world. So if you want more details on Masakazu Ishiguro's hit series, you can read its official synopsis below:

"In the outside world, 15 years have passed since an unprecedented disaster, that completely destroyed modern civilization. A group of children live in a facility isolated from the outside world. One day, one of them, a girl named Tokio, receives a message that says "Do you want to go outside?" Mimihime, another girl who lives in the same facility, has a prediction and tells the upset Tokio that two people will come from the outside to save her, one of whom has her same face, while the director of the school tells her that the outside world is hell. Meanwhile, a boy named Maru, who looks just like Tokio, is traveling through this devastated Japan with a girl named Kiruko, in search of heaven."

Do you think Heavenly Delusion has the best anime opening of 2023 so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.