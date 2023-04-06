Heavenly Delusion May Be Anime's Next Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan is preparing to bring its anime adaptation to an end later this year, and the titanic series will leave a major gap in the anime world that many franchises will look to fill. Luckily, it would seem that a new contender might have stepped in the ring this spring anime season in Heavenly Delusion. While the new anime series has its fair share of terrifying creatures akin to the Titans that spawned from Hajime Isayama's mind, there's a very unique reason why this fresh anime series lives up to the Scout Regiment.

The Heavenly Delusion anime is only beginning to scratch the surface of the Heavenly Delusion manga, with the series beginning in 2018. The new story focuses on a pair of young wanderers in Maru and Kiruko who are traversing what appears to be a world that has suffered a catastrophic event, as the apocalypse has seemingly come and gone. What works about the premiere episode, which is currently available to stream on Hulu, is that it is surrounded by mysteries. While inserting a number of questions into an anime isn't new, Heavenly Delusion's mysteries are quite compelling as the series ping pong between the story of the two travelers and a mysterious class of students locked in a sealed environment.

Heavenly Titans

Maru and Kiruko themselves might have more than a few questions surrounding them, but their chemistry with one another and their personalities help propel the story and make viewers care about their goals in this wasteland. The series almost blends both Attack on Titan and The Walking Dead, with the young protagonists' story fulfilling the latter and the story of the mysterious class sealed away from the apocalypse harkening back to the former. The anime television show is also helped by Production I.G.'s amazing art style for the premiere episode, as the story beats are both energetic and somber at the same time.

Attack on Titan's anime will end this fall, and creator Hajime Isayama has confirmed that a sequel to the series most likely isn't in the works, meaning that there will be plenty of series looking to step into its very large shoes. While it's far from confirmed that Heavenly Delusion will be able to hit the same heights, the opening episode of the anime certainly harkens back to the way that Attack on Titan got its start. Needless to say, ourselves and many anime fans are sure to be in this for the long haul when it comes to this mystery series.

What did you think of the first episode of Heavenly Delusion? Do you think it could become the next Attack on Titan? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the worlds of these two unique franchises.