Heavenly Delusion Debuts Opening, Ending: Watch

The Heavenly Delusion anime adaptation is now airing as one of the standout new anime releases of the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and it has now released its opening and ending theme sequences to celebrate the fact that Heavenly Delusion is now up and running. The anime taking on Masakazu Ishiguro's Heavenly Delusion manga is one of the many titles that are releasing as part of Kadokawa and Disney's new partnership that will see their streaming services exclusively launch each of their respective anime releases. Thus fans were prepared to wait the long haul to see Heavenly Delusion for themselves.

The Heavenly Delusion anime is now two episodes into its run, and that means a full launch of its official opening and ending themes. The opening theme is titled "innocent arrogance" as performed by BiSH, and you can check out a creditless version of the opening in the video above. The ending theme is titled, "Dare mo Kare mo Doko mo Nani mo Shiranai" as performed by ASOBI, and you can check out its creditless version in the video below:

Where to Watch Heavenly Delusion

Heavenly Delusion is now streaming with Disney+ in international territories, and will be streaming all of its episodes with Hulu in the United States (under its Japanese title of "Tengoku Daimakyo," if you need to search for it). Hirotaka Mori directs the Heavenly Delusion anime for Production I.G. with Makoto Fukami handling the scripts, Utsushita handling the character designs, and kensuke ushio composing the music. As for what to expect from the new anime series, Denpa has licensed the Heavenly Delusion manga for an official English release and teases Heavenly Delusion as such:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

How do you like Heavenly Delusion's new anime opening and ending?