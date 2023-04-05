Heavenly Delusion Is Now Streaming on Hulu
The time has come, everyone. It feels like it has been ages since Heavenly Delusion was announced, and now the long-awaited series is live. Heavenly Delusion made its debut as part of this year's spring cour, and now fans in the United States can check out its premiere. After all, Hulu just launched episode one a few days after the anime's Japanese premiere, and the Internet is rightfully obsessed.
Right now, Hulu has the first episode of Heavenly Delusion available, but there is a catch to finding it. The show does not use its translated title on Hulu, so fans will need to search for its romanized Japanese title. Try typing 'Tengoku Daimakyo' into the Hulu search bar and boom! You should find the anime's home page and add the series to your watchlist.
And yes, you will want to follow Heavenly Delusion this season. The anime has been watched closely ahead of its release. After making its debut in Japan, Disney+ launched Heavenly Delusion ahead of its Hulu launch, and fans online had nothing but praise for the series. The team at Production I.G. put serious effort into the show's background art and character designs. And thanks to its apocalyptic storyline, netizens have likened Heavenly Delusion to recent hit series such as The Last of Us.
You can check out a slew of reactions to Heavenly Delusion below if you want an idea of what fans are saying. As for the series itself, Production I.G. will be dropping new episodes weekly. If you want more information on Masakazu Ishiguro's story, you can read its official synopsis below for all the details:
"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways, it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hellscape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful supernatural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."
What do you think about Heavenly Delusion so far? Did its premiere grab your interest or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
