Heavenly Delusion Anime Announces Release Window





Heavenly Delusion is a series that feels like the twisted baby of Attack on Titan and The Promised Neverland, introducing a world of supernatural beings that traverse the world as the series' protagonists venture forth. With the manga debuting in 2018, it shouldn't come as too much of a surprise that the series from creator Masakazu Ishiguro would eventually receive an anime adaptation. While the series was slated to arrive at some point this year, Production I.G. has narrowed it down as to the month that fans can expect to dive into the series.

Production I.G., the producers behind the new anime series, are well known in the anime world, with the studio responsible for such series including FLCL, Psycho-Pass, Blood-C, and Ghost In The Shell: Stand Alone Complex to name a few. Following Heavenly Delusion, the production house will then be animating another major Shonen Jump series in Kaiju No. 8, which will be arriving in 2024.

Heavenly Release Window

Heavenly Delusion confirmed that the series will air its first episode this April, sharing two new key visuals that give fans a look as to how the supernatural series will be animated by the creators at Production IG:

The original producers of the manga, Denpa, took the opportunity to release an official description of the series for those who haven't had the chance to dive into the bizarre world of Heavenly Delusion:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways, it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hellscape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful supernatural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

