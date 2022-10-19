Heavenly Delusion Anime Announced

While this fall anime season is releasing some heavy hitters including My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, and Chainsaw Man, but 2023 isn't that far away and new anime productions are being revealed at a rapid pace. Debuting in 2018, Heavenly Delusion follows a unique story that introduces teenagers who has been raised in a safe, albeit robotic, environment and must now explore the outside world, which is fit to bursting with threats lurking around every corner.

Production IG has certainly kept busy since the production house first hit the anime scene in 1987, with the studio releasing such notable anime series as FLCL Progressive, Fena: Pirate Princess, Noblesse, and countless others. With next year seeing some big comebacks in Attack on Titan's final season and Vinland Saga Season Two, Heavenly Delusion will be in good company.

What is a Heavenly Delusion Exactly?

The Official Twitter Account for the upcoming series confirmed that an anime adaptation was in the works, sharing a new poster that gives the stars of the original manga series an anime makeover:

To celebrate the occasion, the creator of the series, Masakazu Ishiguro shared new art as well as a message to the fans:

The translation of this Tweet reads, "It has been decided that "Tengoku Daimakyo" will be animated. I will keep you posted if there are any further developments. I look forward to working with you."

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this series created by Masakazu Ishiguro, the official description for Heavenly Delusion reads as such:

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings.

Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

