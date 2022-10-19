Heavenly Delusion Anime Announced
While this fall anime season is releasing some heavy hitters including My Hero Academia, Mob Psycho 100, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury, and Chainsaw Man, but 2023 isn't that far away and new anime productions are being revealed at a rapid pace. Debuting in 2018, Heavenly Delusion follows a unique story that introduces teenagers who has been raised in a safe, albeit robotic, environment and must now explore the outside world, which is fit to bursting with threats lurking around every corner.
Production IG has certainly kept busy since the production house first hit the anime scene in 1987, with the studio releasing such notable anime series as FLCL Progressive, Fena: Pirate Princess, Noblesse, and countless others. With next year seeing some big comebacks in Attack on Titan's final season and Vinland Saga Season Two, Heavenly Delusion will be in good company.
What is a Heavenly Delusion Exactly?
The Official Twitter Account for the upcoming series confirmed that an anime adaptation was in the works, sharing a new poster that gives the stars of the original manga series an anime makeover:
◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣— TVアニメ『天国大魔境』公式 ＠2023年放送決定！ (@tdm_anime) October 18, 2022
このマンガがすごい! 2019 オトコ編 第1位
『 #天国大魔境』TVアニメ化決定！
＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢
原作: #石黒正数 × 制作: Production I.G
📺2023年放送予定
マルとキルコが描かれたティザービジュアルも初公開✨
🔗https://t.co/iahHAYwycF pic.twitter.com/GAecfKX3QU
To celebrate the occasion, the creator of the series, Masakazu Ishiguro shared new art as well as a message to the fans:
■ご報告■— 石黒正数 (@masakazuishi) October 18, 2022
この度「天国大魔境」のアニメ化が決定いたしました。
これ以降、また進展などありましたら都度お知らせします。
これからもよろしくお願いします。
アニメ公式サイトhttps://t.co/Ya9Udu9y1t pic.twitter.com/qLo7MSj75r
The translation of this Tweet reads, "It has been decided that "Tengoku Daimakyo" will be animated. I will keep you posted if there are any further developments. I look forward to working with you."
If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into this series created by Masakazu Ishiguro, the official description for Heavenly Delusion reads as such:
"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings.
Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."
Are you excited for this new anime series to hit the small screen? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Heavenly Delusion.