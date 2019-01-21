‘Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System’ TV Spots Released

Production I.G.’s Psycho-Pass is one of the many classic anime series making a return in 2019, and it’s surprisingly coming back in the form of a new trilogy titled Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System.

With the first of the trilogy gearing up for its official premiere in Japan, the trilogy has shown off new footage of what’s to come in new TV spots for the first and second films in the trilogy. You can check out the TV spots for the first film in the video below, and second film in the video above.

The new trilogy begins with Case 1: Crime and Punishment, premiering January 25 next year. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani with a screenplay by Ryo Yoshigami, the first film features Mika Shimotsuki (voiced by Ayane Sakura) and Nobuchika Ginoza (Kenji Nojima) in the lead roles. The second film, Case 2: First Guardian, is also directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani, but this one features a screenplay from Makoto Fukami. This film features Teppei Sugo (voiced by Hiroki Touchi) and Tomonori Masaoka (voiced by Kinryuu Arimoto) as the leads.

Shiotani will direct the third film as well, which is titled Case 3: In the Realm Beyond Is… and is currently scheduled for a release on March 18. This film will focus on Shinya Kogami, voiced by Tomokazu Seki. Psycho-Pass: Sinners of the System will see a return of the series’ original opening theme, Ling Tosite Sigure’s “Adnormalize,” but will feature a remix by Masayuki Nakano.

Psycho-Pass is one of the many series fans have wanted to see more of ever since the second season wrapped in 2014, so there’s a huge amount of hope that this new trilogy will lead to even more projects down the line.

Psycho-Pass is an original anime series produced by Production I.G. in 2012. Directed by Naoyoshi Shiotani and Katsuyuki Motohiro, and written by Gen Urobuchi, the series is set in a dystopian world where public censors scan every citizen. The machine collect data to gauge the likelihood of that person committing a crime. Whenever someone’s rating is flagged, the Public Safety Bureau responds to take them out, but things get sticky when latent criminals decide they are done being persecuted ahead of their crimes. The series has since spawned a sequel series, films, and video games.