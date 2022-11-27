Heavenly Delusion Releases First Trailer

Heavenly Delusion will be making its first dive into the world of anime next year, and the series has given fans the first look at what to expect from it in motion with its first teaser trailer! Masakazu Ishiguro's original manga has been a quiet hit with fans ever since it hit the pages of Kodansha's Monthly Afternoon magazine a few years ago, and soon the series will be reaching a whole new realm of fans with the debut of its official anime adaptation now in the works for a release next year. But there are still plenty of questions about its production.

As Heavenly Delusion preps for its launch schedule for a release at some point in 2023 (without a tentative release date or window outside of that, unfortunately), the anime has given fans the rundown of the staff behind the new series in the works at Production I.G. While the anime has yet to reveal who will be voicing its main duo, at least fans have gotten a better idea of how the manga will be treated in the adaptation. Check out the trailer below:

What is Heavenly Delusion?

Hirotaka Mori will be directing the new Heavenly Delusion anime for Production I.G. Makoto Fukami will be handling the scripts, Utsushita will be handling the character designs, kensuke ushio will be composing the music, Shinobu Tsuneki will be handling the mecha designs, and Kumiko Sakamoto will oversee the series as editor. If you're curious to check out the manga, Denpa has licensed Heavenly Delusion for an official English release and teases the series as such:

READ MORE: Heavenly Delusion Anime Announced

"Within the safety of the walls, youths are raised in a nursery-style setting by robots. While life there may appear stale on the surface, the children are full of potential and curiosity. In many ways it is like a slice of heaven. The outside world is a hell-scape. It is almost entirely void of anything mechanical and is now inhabited by bizarre, yet powerful super-natural beings. Maru, with the aid of Kiruko, is out there crisscrossing what was once Tokyo for heaven. But after searching for so long, maybe heaven is more of an untenable dream than a potential reality."

How do you like this first look at Heavenly Delusion's anime in motion? What are you hoping to see in action when it hits next year? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!