Adult Swim and Crunchyroll Team Up for All-New Anime, Fena: Pirate Princess

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll are teaming up with Production I.G. for an all-new original anime series, Fena: Pirate Princess! Production I.G. teased during Anime Expo Lite earlier this month that they were going to announce a new anime in the works during the Comic-Con at Home weekend, and now we have finally found out what this mysterious project was! Announced during the special Toonami edition of Adult Swim Con, Adult Swim has confirmed they are joining the Crunchyroll Originals line up (that currently includes hits like The God of High School) with Fena: Pirate Princess, airing on the Toonami block and streaming with Crunchyroll next year.

Produced as a joint effort between Adult Swim and Crunchyroll, Kazuto Nakazawa (B: The Beginning, Kill Bill) will be directing the new anime series for animation studio Production I.G. Fena: Pirate Princess will be a 12 episode series, and you can get your first look at the new anime in the video above! Adult Swim and Crunchyroll also debuted key art featuring Fena: Pirate Princess' cast of characters below!

Adult Swim and Crunchyroll describe Fena: Pirate Princess as such, "Fena: Pirate Princess is a 12 episode original anime series that tells the tale of a young orphan girl, Fena Houtman. Fena has been raised on an Island where there is no hope of becoming anything more than chattel, to be used and discarded by soldiers of the British Empire. But Fena is more than just another powerless orphan. When her mysterious past comes knocking, Fena will break the chains of her oppressors. Her goal: forge a new identity, free of bondage, and search for a place where she can truly belong and find out the true mysteries behind a keyword 'Eden.' It is the story of a lifetime adventure she and her crew of misfits and unlikely allies will have, in pursuit of her goals!"

(Photo: Adult Swim / Crunchyroll / Production I.G.)

There are unfortunately no details about the cast or remaining staff as of yet, but ComicBook.com will be here to share any major updates as they arrive! Both Adult Swim and Crunchyroll have made major strides in their original anime productions in the last few years, so this team up is definitely an exciting one!

Are you excited to see what's to come of Adult Swim and Crunchyroll's brand new anime series? What are you hoping to see with Fena: Pirate Princess? Were you expecting a team up like this one? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.