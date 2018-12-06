Hello Kitty Launches New Wave Of Converse Shoes, Clothing

Hello Kitty is an ambassador for all things cute, and it looks like Converse is ready to learn from the mascot. A new wave of Hello Kitty shoes and clothes just come around for the brand, and fans are going to want in on the sweet deal.

Over on Twitter, Hello Kitty confirmed its new wave of Converse merchandise has gone live in time for the holiday season.

“Two icons meet again,” the page writes. “The new Converse x Hello Kitty collection is available now at Sanrio, Converse, and select retailers.”

As you can see here, Sanrio has introduced a slew of new items to its special collection. The first wave of Converse pieces began and ended at shoes, but the brand has expanded its offerings with clothes and accessories now.

For instance, fans will be able to buy a matching cropped hoodie and jogger set. Hello Kitty will have various ringer t-shirts as well along with long-sleeved shirts. Fans can nab baseball caps featuring the Japanese mascots long with hip packs, beanies, and oversized tote bags if they are in the market.

Of course, Converse has an array of tennis shoes out featuring Hello Kitty. As you can see, there are shoes available for every age from infant to youth and adult. Sizes in stock vary, but the new wave of Chuck Taylors will make the most casual Hello Kitty fans geek out.

The first wave of Converse x Hello Kitty went out earlier this year, and the line sold out quickly. The collection dropped in mid-August, giving fans an outlet to spruce up their back-to-school wardrobes with some kawaii wear. Now, Converse is teaming up with Sanrio to brighten up the holiday season, and Hello Kitty lovers will surely be putting some of these items on their gift list.

