Hello Kitty x Crocs Collection Launches With Kawaii Flair

Hello Kitty is turning 50 years old, and the mascot is ready to celebrate. Not long ago, Crocs stepped up to the plate by confirming its next big collaboration with Sanrio. Now, the Hello Kitty x Crocs collab is set to go live on January 17th, and the collection features everything from cute bows to chunk heels.

As you can see below, Crocs has release a collection for Hello Kitty with three pieces. The shoe line features Crocs' Classic Clog as well as two newer silhouettes. For instance, the Stomp Slide and Siren Clog are available, and they take Hello Kitty up a notch.

(Photo: Crocs)

Currently, the Classic Hello Kitty Clog is up for sale, and it will run adults about $70 USD. The shoe also comes in children sizes and toddler sizes. As for the clogs themselves, they are white and blue with red accents including Hello Kitty's whiskers.

The collection also features some red-white Stomp Slides patterned with Hello Kitty. The shoes come complete with an extra large ribbon Jibbitz. You can find more of these Jibbitzs on the Siren Clog in all its 3.5 inch glory. The blue-white shoes have Hello Kitty printed on them, and they come with two large Jibbitz. These heeled clogs will run fans back about $100 USD, and you will be able to shop the Crocs Hello Kitty collection right here starting on January 17th. It may also launch here on Amazon around that time.

Obviously, these shoes are not the first Hello Kitty Crocs, but they are some of the most special. This line was done in celebration of Hello Kitty's 50th birthday, after all. It is hard to believe the mascot has been around for this long, and Hello Kitty is only growing. Thanks to the mascot and her friends, Sanrio is a global powerhouse, and we can only hope Hello Kitty's pals get their own Crocs soon!

What do you think of this new Crocs collection? Will you be nabbing a pair of these Hello Kitty shoes? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!