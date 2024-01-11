Casio Teams Up With Hello Kitty For a 50th Anniversary Baby-G Watch

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's 2024, and Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary celebration is really starting to heat up. We recently got a new collection of Funko Pops, and now Casio is getting in on on the fun with Hello Kitty Baby-G watch! Actually, this watch is extra special because it celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty and the 30th anniversary of the iconic line of shock resistant Baby-G watches.

Odds are you you took look one look at that adorable Hello Kitty Casio watch and were sold on it right away. Note that it is expected to launch at some point today, January 11th and you should head on over to Reeds Jewelers or the Casio website to snag one for $140. Odds are they won't last long even at that price. At first glance it might seem minimalist but, as you will see below, there are actually a lot of fun elements baked into the design.

The Hello Kitty Baby-G watch is officially designated as the BGD565KT, and it's based on design of the first Baby-G model. It features the the white, red, and blue color scheme of Hello Kitty's debut design from 1974, and the band is covered in printed Hello Kitty faces with laughing, winking, and looking surprised poses. When the backlight is on, her eyes, nose, and whiskers appear on the watch LCD and are topped with the ribbon design on the dial to complete the Hello Kitty face.

All-in-all, there are 50 Hello Kitty details covering the watch in celebration of her 50th anniversary, and it will come wrapped up in special packaging that includes a cloth pouch inspired by the watch design. Additional features include:

Shock Resistant

100M Water Resistant

3 Year Battery life

LED Backlight (Super Illuminator)

Multi-function alarm, Hourly time signal

Stopwatch (24hr)

Countdown Timer

12/24 Hr. time formats

Hello Kitty Turns 50

Sanrio has announced a year long celebration for Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary that kicked off on November 1st 2023 and will run through November 1st 2024. Look for new merch to launch and digital content to be available via Sanrio's social channels. New Roblox content is also in the works:

"Throughout the upcoming year, fans will find many ways to fully immerse themselves in the Hello Kitty-themed world in My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox. Starting in November, they can explore a photo booth for taking Y2K feel photos, enjoy a mini-game with emotes and costume rewards, and purchase avatars, costumes, and emotes. Additionally, from December, fans can experience a museum-themed mini-game and virtual exhibition, as well as participate in a thrilling "Find Hello Kitty" challenge. More excitement awaits in 2024 with the launch of a digital dance floor where fans will be able to dance the night away."