Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Glitter Funko Pop Exclusive Is On Sale Now

Hello Kitty was created by Yuko Shimizu in 1974, and has has been a shining symbol of kawaii-ness ever since. Indeed, Hello Kitty is still as cute as ever, and you can celebrate the 50th anniversary of this iconic Sanrio mascot thanks to a new wave of Funko Pops. The commons launched last month, but if you were hoping to get your hands on the glitter Funko Shop exclusive, now is your chance. The Pop is available to order here for a limited time.

The collection is 50th anniversary branded, and comes with a classic Hello Kitty Funko Pop in Jumbo size and two translucent birthday editions that include cake, balloons, and a special bow. Pre-orders for the commons are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. You can keep tabs on the latest Funko Pop drops right here.

In other Hello Kitty merch news, Casio recently launched Hello Kitty Baby-G watch that celebrates the 50th anniversary of Hello Kitty and the 30th anniversary of the iconic line of shock resistant Baby-G watches. It's available here at Reeds Jewelers and the Casio website priced at $140. At first glance it might seem minimalist but, as you will see below, there are actually a lot of fun elements baked into the design.

The Hello Kitty Baby-G watch is officially designated as the BGD565KT, and it's based on design of the first Baby-G model. It features the the white, red, and blue color scheme of Hello Kitty's debut design from 1974, and the band is covered in printed Hello Kitty faces with laughing, winking, and looking surprised poses. When the backlight is on, her eyes, nose, and whiskers appear on the watch LCD and are topped with the ribbon design on the dial to complete the Hello Kitty face.

Hello Kitty Turns 50

Sanrio has announced a year long celebration for Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary that kicked off on November 1st 2023 and will run through November 1st 2024. Look for new merch to launch and digital content to be available via Sanrio's social channels. New Roblox content is also in the works:

"Throughout the upcoming year, fans will find many ways to fully immerse themselves in the Hello Kitty-themed world in My Hello Kitty Cafe on Roblox. Starting in November, they can explore a photo booth for taking Y2K feel photos, enjoy a mini-game with emotes and costume rewards, and purchase avatars, costumes, and emotes. Additionally, from December, fans can experience a museum-themed mini-game and virtual exhibition, as well as participate in a thrilling "Find Hello Kitty" challenge. More excitement awaits in 2024 with the launch of a digital dance floor where fans will be able to dance the night away."