Sanrio's New Fantasy Series Turns Hello Kitty's Gang Into Hot Anime Guys

Sanrio has been around for decades, and in that time, Hello Kitty has become a true global phenomenon. The kawaii mascot has become one of the best-selling figures in the world, and Hello Kitty is sharing the love with its friends. From Kuromi to Cinnamoroll, Sanrio has plenty of lovely characters, and now the company is turning its mascots into hot anime husbands with a fantasy twist.

The whole thing was announced by Sanrio this week as the company shared plans to release Fragaria Memories. The new IP is said to be a fantastical one that blends otaku (and even harem) sensibilities with Sanrio's cast of mascots.

(Photo: Sanrio)

As you can see above, Fragaria Memories is pretty different from what Sanrio normally does. The IP features "full-fledged new-age" fantasy characters all based on Sanrio characters. The line will feature three human leads to start, and they embody three different Sanrio mascots: Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, and Bad Badtz-Maru.

According to Sanrio, these characters are all based in a fantasy world where its mascots exist. Hello Kitty and the gang are said to be lords of the land, and these are their knights. There are obviously different houses of knights based on their allegiance, and the character Hallrit has formed a covenant with Hello Kitty. The mascot has asked her knight to save the world from a mysterious threat known only as Seeds, and he isn't the only knight in action.

There is also Cielomort of the Blue Continent and Badobarm of the Black Continent. These two men follow Cinnamoroll and Bad Batz-Maru respectively. As you can guess, these characters were given sleek designs on purpose to appeal to female (and male) audiences. And given the response Fragmaria Memoriess has gotten, the team at Sanrio did well.

So far, this IP has just been announced, but fans are hoping anime shorts and even games are on their way. After all, the three Fragmaria knights have been given voice actors. Gakuto Kajiwara, Nobunaga Shimazaki, and Shunsuke Takeuchi are all on board. So hopefully, we will see more of this Hello Kitty fantasy world soon!

What do you think about this latest Hello Kitty project? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!