Spooky Sanrio Styles Are Ready For Halloween

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Hello Kitty and Friends are getting dressed up in spooky costumes for a Halloween fashion collection at Hot Topic.

In reality, Sanrio's adorable cast of characters are anything but spooky, but they're trying their best with a new Halloween collection from Hot Topic. It features Hello Kitty and Friends all dressed up for trick-or-treating on wide range of styles. You can check out Hot Topic's entire Sanrio Halloween collection right here. All of the pieces were 20% off at the time of writing using the code HT20 at checkout. Details about the lineup can be found below.

Hello Kitty And Friends Halloween Color-Block Hoodie: Features Kuromi and My Melody in Halloween costumes on the chest, plus colorful sleeves with your favorite Sanrio characters like Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Hello Kitty and more in Halloween costumes. Comes with a heart zipper pull, pockets and drawstring cords.

Hello Kitty And Friends Halloween Scuba Shortalls: Features an allover print of Hello Kitty plus all of her friends like Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Kuromi and more dressed in Halloween costumes. Comes with pockets and adjustable overall straps.

Hello Kitty And Friends Halloween Girls Athletic Jersey: Features an ombré purple design with Hello Kitty on the front, plus all of her friends like Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Kuromi and more dressed in Halloween costumes on the back.

Hello Kitty And Friends Halloween Tie-Dye Girls Jogger Sweatpants: These multicolor tie-dye joggers feature your faves like Hello Kitty, Pompompurin, Kuromi and more in Halloween costumes down both legs. Comes with cinched ankles, an elasticated drawstring waistband and pockets.

Loungefly Hello Kitty And Friends Halloween Costumes Mini Backpack: This backpack features an allover print of Hello Kitty, Cinnamoroll, Pompompurin, Kuromi and more of your Sanrio faves dressed in Halloween costumes. Comes with front zipper pocket, interior drop pocket and adjustable straps.

You can check out Hot Topic's entire Halloween collection right here, including new pieces based on Disney's Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas. Hot Topic's sister site BoxLunch has some scary styles of their own that you can browse through here.

On a related note, Funko and Hot Topic recently teamed up for a range of exclusive Sanrio Funko Pops featuring Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Kuromi dressed up in cat and bat costumes. You can get your pre-order in via the links below. Note that all three Pops come in blacklight-style boxes, though they don't appear to be actual blacklight figures.