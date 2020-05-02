Hello Kitty and Steins;Gate Team Up for Anniversary Collaboration

Hello Kitty has really been making the rounds when it comes to anime crossovers, with the albino feline making her way to franchises such as Mobile Suit: Gundam for its 40th anniversary and My Hero Academia with a crossover line of Funko Pops, but now the merchandising juggernaut is hitting the time travelling franchise of Steins;Gate for its tenth birthday! With Steins;Gate having already announced that live action adaptations are in the works, this crossover is the latest in several different announcements that the franchise has made for this important year in 2020 for the light novel franchise!

Steins;Gate, for those who might not know, has warranted several video games and anime series based around its origins as a visual novel. Following a former "mad scientist" who creates a machine that allows both himself and his crew of fellow lab workers to move through time, creating a number of unique scenarios and bizarre adventures over the course of the franchise. Hello Kitty could not be more different from the realistic anime of Steins;Gate and seeing both the characters from these popular franchises standing next to one another as a part of this special collaboration could not be more surreal!

Twitter User OtakuCalendarJP shared a few of the images from the crossover between these two unlikely anime franchises, showing just how surreal it is to see the albino cat with the lab workers of Steins;Gate interacting with one another in one of the latter's typical visual novels environments:

STEINS;GATE 10th Anniversary special collaboration with Hello Kitty.

While Steins;Gate definitely has a dedicated fan base, allowing the franchise to live on through a number of different mediums, the juggernaut that is Hello Kitty has raked in the cash over the years, bringing in billions of dollars of profit since it first entered the world decades ago. With Steins;Gate, the series is looking to prioritize its tenth anniversary not just with this crossover, but a number of different announcements for the franchise, with several more to come as 2020 moves forward!

What is the strangest crossover for Hello Kitty so far? Will you be checking out everyone's favorite white cat meeting the scientists of Steins;Gate?

