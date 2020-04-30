My Hero Academia x Hello Kitty Funkos Hit a Snag

✖

The coronavirus pandemic has had a big impact on the world of anime, with numerous series and events being either canceled or postponed, and it seems as if a crossover Funko Pop line that united the worlds of My Hero Academia and Hello Kitty has become the latest casualty! A number of exclusive Funko Pops that would have given the albino cat and her friends of the popular franchise, that has made millions of dollars over the years, an All Might and Ochaco make over have seemingly been canceled as fans have received notifications that their pre-orders from Hot Topic no longer exist.

Hello Kitty's big recent crossover was an unlikely one in the form of clashing against the mobile suits of the Gundam series, with the white feline celebrating the long running mech franchise's fortieth anniversary. Giving fans both a number of pieces of merchandise that brought together the two anime franchises, as well as a short series that actually saw a giant Hello Kitty struggle against the original protagonist of the first Gundam anime, fans were excited to buy a number of products that brought these two unlikely properties together. While the crossover between My Hero Academia and Hello Kitty seemingly wouldn't have an anime series, these Funkos did a fantastic job of blending the two together.

Twitter User DisFunko shared the notifications that they received from Hot Topic that the Hello Kitty Funko Pops that were modeled after All Might and Ochaco respectively would no longer be released, with seemingly no released plans for them to be released at a later date:

Hot Topic exclusive Diamond Hello Kitty (All Might) orders are being canceled due to the impact of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/1w3ZmcD7e9 — DisFunko (@DisFunko) April 28, 2020

While it seems as though the Hot Topic version of this exclusive may still be canceled, Gamestop has just unleashed a line of Funko Pops that seemingly cover the gamut of the Funkos that fuse the franchises of My Hero Academia and Hello Kitty together, but excludes the "diamond" versions:

