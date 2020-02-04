Gundam Reveals New Hello Kitty Crossover Merch

Perhaps there has never been a more ridiculous crossover in the medium of anime than the meeting of Mobile Suit: Gundam and the albino feline that has sold millions of pieces of merchandise across the world in Hello Kitty! With a short series giving us an anime where the two titans of anime clashed in the heavens, with the extraterrestrial battle shooting across the stars, the final chapter has come and gone, but the merchandise is still being released at a steady clip. For fans looking for some brand new ridiculous merch from this unbelievable amalgam, we have some good news for you!

Mobile Suit: Gundam and Hello Kitty are clearly no strangers when it comes to producing merchandise of their own, with both series profiting immensely from things such as plastic models with Gunplas, fashion lines, posters, and everything in between that can have their franchises stamped upon them. This crossover, and the merchandise that spawned from it, are a result of the 40th anniversary of Gundam, with this union being one of the many, many different things to come out of the mech franchise’s birthday.

Crunchyroll shared the first look into the “Peaceful Figures Of Friendship” that sees the titanic tussle between the unlikely franchises having come to an end, with Hello Kitty being granted two mech suits that resemble both the traditional Gundam unit and Char’s traditional Zaku unit!

Bandai Spirits will be responsible for bringing these new figures to life, with the company having been responsible for untold scores of anime merchandise in the past. The figures themselves will cost around $69 USD, with the plastic figures coming with Hello Kitty pilots that are looking to pilot the mechs to glory. With the 40th anniversary celebration over, we’ll have to see if any new anime projects arise from this ridiculous pairing in the future.

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary.