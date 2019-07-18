Funko x Sanrio Hello Kitty Pop Figures Have Arrived

Funko has dabbled with Hello Kitty Pop figures in the past, but they’ve launched their first full collection just in time for San Diego Comic-Con 2019. However, these aren’t exclusives – you can pre-order the entire wave right here with shipping slated for October.

The Hello Kitty collection includes a Classic Hello Kitty, Anniversary Hello Kitty with a buddy (Chase), Burger Shop Hello Kitty, and Sweet Treat Hello Kitty. You can also pre-order a Gamer Hello Kitty Pop figure right here at GameStop.

As for Funko‘s San Diego Comic-Con 2019 Pop figure exclusives, the majority of them went live today, July 18th. However, there were still some exclusives up for grabs at the time of writing. Head on over to our SDCC 2019 Funko Pop master list to see when and where exclusives will be available.

First introduced in 1974, Hello Kitty has become a global phenomenon. The character and her friends have appeared in comic books, television series, video games, many Japanese-language animated movies and is featured on more than 50,000 branded products sold in 130 countries worldwide each year. Most recently the famous cartoon cat was featured on special 45th anniversary Schick razors.

The new Hello Kitty anime series is currently scheduled for a release in 2021, and each episode will run about 11 minutes or so. Titled The World of Hello Kitty, the series will run for 52 episodes and is officially described as such:

“The World of Hello Kitty will feature the famous titular character along with her friends from the Sanrio universe as they try to live in harmony in their not-so-quiet neighbourhood. Kitty’s friends are all very different and they each have their little quirks, so their tight-knit community is often put to the test. But at the end of the day, Kitty always brings them back together, because she accepts her friends for who they are.”

